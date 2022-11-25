Come on England! After a goal-filled start to the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign, young supporters across Sunderland have been showing their colours for the team.

Gareth Southgate’s side made a mega start to the tournament against Iran on Monday, November 21 – with goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish making it a match to remember.

And there were celebrations in store across Wearside as members of Sunderland’s communities – whether in school, at work or enjoying a pint in the pub – donned their scarves and strips to cheer the national team onto success. There are high hopes for England’s performance in Qatar this winter, with the side making it to the semi-finals of the last World Cup, held in Russia in 2018.

They were beaten by Croatia and missed out on a place in the final. France went on to lift the trophy after a 4-2 win at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

England’s next World Cup fixture will be against the USA this Friday (November 25). Ahead of the 7pm kick-off, take a look at our picture round-up as some of Sunderland’s budding football stars fly the flag for the Three Lions.

1. First football top? Aria, age 7 months, is ready for her first World Cup!

2. Smiler Reuben, age 9 months, gives us a big smile.

3. Here we go! Thea May, age 17 months, puts her hands up for the Three Lions.

4. Cheeky face! A Sweet Caroline-themed England t-shirt for Holly.