Football fans across Wearside are celebrating after England’s World Cup campaign got off to a flying start.

Gareth Southgate’s men thrashed opponents Iran 6-2 in the opening match of Group B on Monday, November 21, with two goals from Bukayo Saka and strikes from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford.

Fans packed into bars and clubs across Sunderland to watch the 1pm kick-off – though the match finished somewhat later than anticipated after a total of 24 minutes time was added to take account of a number of stoppages.

Chaplins in Stockton Road was busy and fans were pleased with the outcome, even if it was a result many of those present said they expected.

"On paper we were always going to win but we dominated the game well,” said 42-year-old Steven Davison.

"Iran tired to slow things down and disrupt the flow of the game but at the end of the day, our skill and competency came through.

"Bellingham was definitely man of the match for me,” said Steven, from High Barnes.

Fans watch the game in Chaplins

Lee Rodgers and Jeanette Key had travelled from their home in Red House to take in the game.

Lee, 38, was over the moon with the result, but sick as a parrot that the lack of a Harry Kane goal had denied him a £300 pay-out from the bookies.

"It is three points so that is all that matters,” said a philosophical Lee, 38.

"It has been a good game and we have got the points, which is the important thing.”

Lee Rodgers and Jeanette Key

Jeanette, 43, said she had been concerned that Iran could prove to be a banana skin for the Lions, but had been confident the result was safe from the moment from the Bellingham’s 35th minute opener hit the net.

“I was worried before kick-off because I felt Iran were a bit of an unknown quantity,” she said.

"But when the first goal went in, I was like ‘Yeah, okay, we have got this’ – it has been a really good game.”

Fans in Chaplins

Lee Williams, from Southwick, said the run-up to the tournament – which has been marred by concern over the decision to award the finals to Qatar and the need to stage games in the winter to avoid searing summer heat – had been strangely muted.

"It is very strange – it is the first time it has been so stifled,” he said.

"There has not been much excitement around it – it should not be in Qatar.”

Now England were off to a great start, it would be interesting if interest picked up: “I don’t know what is going to happen – hopefully we can concentrate on the football,” said Lee, 47.

Chaplins boss Tony Griffiths, 51, admitted the lack of excitement over the tournament, coupled with a lunchtime kick-off against less than stellar opponents on Monday in November, had left him worried today might be a let-down: “I definitely think the timing has had a big effect,” he said.

"The World Cup for England fans is normally big screens and beer gardens.

Steven Davison

“I honestly did not anticipate it being as busy as it has been, so I am really, really pleased with the turn-out. “

Tony Griffiths

