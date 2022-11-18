The 18-year-old winger, who is preparing to represent Costa Rica at the World Cup, joined the Black Cats in the summer and has made nine senior appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Asked how far he thinks the Black Cats can go this campaign, Bennette told the club’s website: “Well, I feel that we have a very good team which is good enough to fight and be up there in the league.

“We are going to work hard for every game to win as many matches as we can to try and get close to the top of the league."

Jewison Bennette playing for Sunderland.

Bennette made an immediate impact after joining Sunderland by scoring a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Watford in September.

When asked about that finish at Vicarage Road and Sunderland’s supporters, the teenager replied: "Very happy. It was a very special moment. I think it’s one of the best goals I’ve ever scored.

"To see how the fans celebrated, because I’d never seen anything like that before and it was very, very emotional.

On the Sunderland fans he added: "Yes, very, very good fans. There are always big crowds and they always support you, even if the team is maybe not at its best or we lose a game, the fans are always behind you and that’s something I really appreciate.”

Costa Rica will come up against Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E at the World Cup, and Bennette is looking forward to testing himself.

“Very happy and very proud. It was a dream I had since I was a child,” said Bennette when discussing his international call-up.

“I used to watch it on TV and now I have the chance to experience one and I’m very pleased and to do it in the best way possible, it’s a top level competition and we have to be ready for what’s to come.

“I hope to improve my game a lot. It’s there where you realise exactly where your level is at, playing with the best players, who play at the best clubs in the world.