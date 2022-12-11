English hearts were broken after the Three Lionslost 2-1 to France, bringing their dreams of World Cup glory in Qatar to a close. But it was the performance of local boys Jordan Henderson, from Farringdon, and Jordan Pickford, from Washington, in the competition that kept the support flowing in from communities across Wearside on Sunday, December 11.

France will face Morocco in the semi-final this week. The winners will then face either Argentina or Croatia in the final on Sunday, December 18.

‘Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford are a credit to Sunderland’

Michael Ganley, founder of The Fans Museum Sunderland, said on Sunday: “I thought the team did amazing. They were all up for it, unfortunately there was a lot of inconsistency from the officials which set the tone early on. We took care of Mbappe really well, which a lot of people were worried about, so it’s very disheartening but the lads are all a credit to the country and particularly Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford are a credit to Sunderland.

"Pickford and Henderson were really amazing. Both guys performed really well you can see leadership qualities in both. They did Sunderland proud.”

Joanne Youngson, from Sunderland Supporters Branch Liaison Council, added: “I’m very proud of the two Jordans. They both represented the city really well. I think Henderson doesn’t get the credit he deserves and Pickford did really well to console Harry Kane at the end of the match and keep the cameras away from him. Seeing that, I thought what a wonderful thing and it just shows how down to earth and caring our lads are.”

‘The future’s England’

Sunderland born England stars Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford. Pictures: PA.

Sunderland’s own Lioness Jill Scott, fresh from her I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! win in Australia took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share her pride in the men’s England team. In July, Jill was part of the Euro-winning England women’s team, making history at Wembley with a 2-1 victory over Germany.

Former midfielder Jill announced her retirement in the summer following the Lionesses’ Euro victory.

In an emotional message – posted alongside a picture of the Three Lions in a huddle – she said: “Proud to support this team! They deserved more but it can be a cruel game. Excited for the future after seeing that performance vs the world champions yesterday. A fantastic group of players and staff that can hold their heads up high! The future’s bright, The future’s ENGLAND!”

‘So very proud’

Harry Kane is consoled by team-mate Jordan Pickford after the match on Saturday. Picture: PA.

Craig Storesy: “I was absolutely gutted for Henderson when he done [sic] the interview after [the] game. Look, we have a young team I really believe the future is bright for England. I’m proud of every one of them [sic] players!”

Paul Flaws: “Proud of our Sunderland boys.”

Bob Langley: “As usual he finds the right words. Kane is captain but when he's on the pitch Hendo is the real leader. Would have fancied him to score the penalty."

Isobel Forster: “Jordan Henderson is a real leader.”

Jill Scott working for ITV Sport before the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final in Qatar on Saturday, December 10. Picture: PA.

Vera Mckinnie: “So proud of them both. Our own Sunderland lads.”

Linda Fisken: “So very proud. So much pressure on the second penna [sic] a few decisions didn’t go our way, but watching this World Cup with two Sunderland lads playing in it has been amazing. Well done lads and well done England.”