England vs France: From hope to heartache for these Sunderland fans watching the big match
England fans who packed into Sunderland pubs for England’s World Cup quarter final were left to drown their sorrows after a heartbreaking defeat to France.
The Three Lions lost 2-1 to the holders on Saturday night ending their hopes of bringing football home for a few more years.
England went into the second half a goal down but drew level with a Harry Kane penalty.
They earned another penalty with Kane again taking it, but sent the ball high and wide.
There was last minute drama when Marcus Rashford’s free kick struck the bar with virtually the last kick of the game.
Echo photographer Stuart Norton joined fans on a freezing night inside Chaplins in the city centre as the game unfolded.