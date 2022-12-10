News you can trust since 1873
England fans lived every emotion from hope to heartache during the match against France.

England vs France: From hope to heartache for these Sunderland fans watching the big match

England fans who packed into Sunderland pubs for England’s World Cup quarter final were left to drown their sorrows after a heartbreaking defeat to France.

By Mark Payne
4 minutes ago

The Three Lions lost 2-1 to the holders on Saturday night ending their hopes of bringing football home for a few more years.

England went into the second half a goal down but drew level with a Harry Kane penalty.

They earned another penalty with Kane again taking it, but sent the ball high and wide.

There was last minute drama when Marcus Rashford’s free kick struck the bar with virtually the last kick of the game.

Echo photographer Stuart Norton joined fans on a freezing night inside Chaplins in the city centre as the game unfolded.

1. Come on England!

Fans watching England v France in Chaplins in Sunderland city centre.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Hard to take

Fans find it hard to watch as England's chances slip away.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. England V France in FIFA World Cup.

It's almost too tense to watch for some fans.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Moral support

In need of a hug as England go out of the World Cup to France.

Photo: Stu Norton

