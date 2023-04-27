Watch: our full interview with A Love Supreme's Paul Dobson on Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup win
"It is one of the most memorable FA Cup finals ever,” says Paul.
“For the drama of the saves, of the goal by someone using the foot he only ever used to stand on - everything about it. The fairytale aspect, Bob Stokoe ..."
In the build-up to the 50th anniversary of Sunderland’s 1973 FA Cup triumph, we’ve been speaking to a number of fans about that landmark day.
Our reporter Chris Cordner interviewed Paul Dobson, co-editor of SAFC fanzine A Love Supreme, as we prepared a bumper-length retrospective video to mark the occasion.
See what Paul had to say in full here.