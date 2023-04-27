“For the drama of the saves, of the goal by someone using the foot he only ever used to stand on - everything about it. The fairytale aspect, Bob Stokoe ..."

In the build-up to the 50th anniversary of Sunderland’s 1973 FA Cup triumph, we’ve been speaking to a number of fans about that landmark day.

Our reporter Chris Cordner interviewed Paul Dobson, co-editor of SAFC fanzine A Love Supreme, as we prepared a bumper-length retrospective video to mark the occasion.

