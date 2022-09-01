Vito Mannone and Matej Kovar to Sunderland latest as Black Cats eye third goalkeeper
Sunderland have been linked with two goalkeepers on deadline day.
Sunderland are looking to sign another stopper before tonight’s deadline and have been linked with former player Vito Mannone and Manchester United man Matej Kovar.
Alex Bass has been brought in from Portsmouth this summer, while Anthony Patterson has established himself as the Black Cats’ No 1 option between the sticks.
Yet according to The Sun recently, Sunderland may be tempted to make a loan move for Kovar. The 22-year-old Czech was loaned out to Burton last season but only made six League One appearances.
It had been reported United want to sign a new number two goalkeeper before allowing Kovar to leave, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer and Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka on their radar.
However, Kovar is set to stay at Old Trafford, despite loan interest from both Sunderland and Salford City, says Daily Mail. Foot Mercato report that Lorient are also targeting Mannone after the 34-year-old was released by Monaco this summer.