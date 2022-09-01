Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are looking to sign another stopper before tonight’s deadline and have been linked with former player Vito Mannone and Manchester United man Matej Kovar.

Alex Bass has been brought in from Portsmouth this summer, while Anthony Patterson has established himself as the Black Cats’ No 1 option between the sticks.

Yet according to The Sun recently, Sunderland may be tempted to make a loan move for Kovar. The 22-year-old Czech was loaned out to Burton last season but only made six League One appearances.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: Matej Kovar of Manchester United arrives ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Melbourne Victory and Manchester United at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

It had been reported United want to sign a new number two goalkeeper before allowing Kovar to leave, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer and Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka on their radar.