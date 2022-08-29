Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats are still looking to make multiple signings ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Here’s some of the latest gossip from around the web:

Manchester United stopper linked

Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it is not their main priority, Sunderland may look to sign another goalkeeper before the end of the month.

Alex Bass has been brought in from Portsmouth this summer, while Anthony Patterson has established himself as the Black Cats’ No 1 option between the sticks.

Yet according to The Sun, Sunderland may be tempted to make a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

The 22-year-old Czech was loaned out to Burton last season but only made six League One appearances.

It’s been reported United want to sign a new No 2 goalkeeper before allowing Kovar to leave, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer and Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka on their radar.

Blackburn sign defender amid van Hecke interest

Sunderland have expressed an interest in signing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

The 22-year-old is expected to sign a new deal at the Amex Stadium before leaving the club on loan, yet reports over the weekend have suggested a move to Wearside could be in doubt.

Van Hecke impressed during a loan spell at Blackburn last season, yet it seemed Rovers had accepted defeat in their attempts to re-sign the defender.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Brighton want a ‘big loan fee’ for the defender, with Blackburn moving ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign him.

Since then Blackburn have completed the permanent signing of defender Dominic Hyam from Coventry. It’s unclear if Rovers are still looking to bring in another defender.

Read more

Cats close in on PSG midfielder

One player who is close to joining Sunderland is PSG midfielder Edouard Michut.

The 19-year-old was in the stands to watch the Black Cats’ match against Norwich and is expected to move to Wearside on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy.