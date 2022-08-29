Transfer rumours: Sunderland 'tempted' to sign Manchester United prospect and close in on ex-Celtic target
Sunderland have begun their process to appoint a new head coach following Alex Neil’s departure to Stoke – while there are just a few days remaining in the transfer window.
The Black Cats are still looking to make multiple signings ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
Here’s some of the latest gossip from around the web:
Manchester United stopper linked
Most Popular
-
1
Next Sunderland Manager: The early contenders to replace Alex Neil after Stoke City switch conformation
-
2
Sunderland fans deliver interesting next manager verdict in social media poll
-
3
Manchester United and Liverpool legends among Sunderland managerial candidates
-
4
Next Sunderland manager odds: Former Burnley boss leads market, ex-Man Utd players and coaches in the mix
-
5
Transfer rumours: Sunderland 'tempted' to sign Manchester United prospect and close in on ex-Celtic target
While it is not their main priority, Sunderland may look to sign another goalkeeper before the end of the month.
Alex Bass has been brought in from Portsmouth this summer, while Anthony Patterson has established himself as the Black Cats’ No 1 option between the sticks.
Yet according to The Sun, Sunderland may be tempted to make a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar.
The 22-year-old Czech was loaned out to Burton last season but only made six League One appearances.
It’s been reported United want to sign a new No 2 goalkeeper before allowing Kovar to leave, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer and Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka on their radar.
Blackburn sign defender amid van Hecke interest
Sunderland have expressed an interest in signing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.
The 22-year-old is expected to sign a new deal at the Amex Stadium before leaving the club on loan, yet reports over the weekend have suggested a move to Wearside could be in doubt.
Van Hecke impressed during a loan spell at Blackburn last season, yet it seemed Rovers had accepted defeat in their attempts to re-sign the defender.
According to journalist Alan Nixon, Brighton want a ‘big loan fee’ for the defender, with Blackburn moving ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign him.
Since then Blackburn have completed the permanent signing of defender Dominic Hyam from Coventry. It’s unclear if Rovers are still looking to bring in another defender.
Read more
Phil Smith: Speed of Alex Neil's Sunderland exit staggering but it’s a scenario which has been a distinct possibility
Cats close in on PSG midfielder
One player who is close to joining Sunderland is PSG midfielder Edouard Michut.
The 19-year-old was in the stands to watch the Black Cats’ match against Norwich and is expected to move to Wearside on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy.
Celtic had also expressed an interest in the player earlier in the summer.