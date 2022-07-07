Two Sunderland school girls win cup as they represent district

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Robinson and Mia-rose Wright, who attend Grange Park Primary School in Monkwearmouth, Sunderland, gave the school something to celebrate about after helping bring home the football cup.

The girls, who are both in Year Six, played on the Sunderland Primary School Girls 21/22 squad run by coach Phil Henderson, a teacher at Hill View Juniors on Queen Alexandra Road.

The pair made it onto the squad of primary school girls from across the city of Sunderland following trials. With the squad, they won the North East Inter Association School League, as well as the league with North Tyneside.

The girls with their cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girls have become the second and third pupils to represent Sunderland from Grange Park Primary School in the last 20 years, which Year six Dani Pyke said is a huge achievement for the school and proves to all pupils that anything is possible.

Ms Pyke said the girls’ achievement is also flying the flag high for girls in sport.

She said: “They are absolutely thrilled! I’m such a proud teacher, not only are they dedicated to sport, they keep up with their studies in the classroom too.

"They’re real Grange Park kids! So excited to see where their next journey takes them.”