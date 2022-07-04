If you’re planning on heading down, here’s everything you need to know about the FREE event. Because of Covid, Summer Streets was a virtual event in 2020 and although there were some live performances in 2021, it was a much scaled-back event. But it’s back for 2022 with a full line-up of music, street performers and arts and crafts.
BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown will host the day and will be joined by his BBC Introducing colleague Nick Roberts who will be in Stage 2 with new regional bands.
Ross Millard from The Futureheads, who curates the event, said: “After what’s happened over the last couple of years, it’s just going to be great to be back to
normal – I know the performers will be excited and I’m sure there will be an appetite for local people to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy a great range of music.
"Summer Streets is the perfect way to dip your toe into a new genre of music, and it’s a great way to introduce live music to young people.”
::When and where
Although it started life in Thompson Park, Southwick, Summer Streets moved to Seaburn a few years ago. It returns to Cliffe Park on Saturday, July 9 from 12noon until 7.30pm. Entry is free.
::Musical performances
Performances on the day will come from Martin Stephenson & the Daintees, The Lovely Eggs, Smoove & Turrell, The Ladies of Midnight Blue and Beth Macari.
The BBC Music Introducing NE Stage will feature Me Lost Me, Faye Fantarrow, Shakk, Kate Bond, Labyrinthine Oceans, Young Musicians Project, Right Track, Sunderland Youth Choir & Orchestra and Gub Club.
::Performing Arts Programme
There will be a host of creative performances: Patrick Ziza Dance perform Dandyism, Glasshouse Dance perform Time Machine Disco, Tiny Dragon Productions perform Space Camp, Uncaged Aerial perform Letters of Hope, as well as dance sets from Nrithya-Maya dance team and Inspire Stage School.
::Kids Activities
As well as free music workshops all day, there will be activities with Tiny Tweeties, Mini Pride presented by Curious Arts and kids craft workshops with Chalk and Infinite Arts.