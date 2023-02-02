It was a disappointing end to Sunderland’s transfer window with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey failing to bring a striker in on deadline day.

Following Ross Stewart’s injury against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage last weekend, Tony Mowbray has just one out-and-out striker to call upon, Leeds United loanee Joe Geldhart.

The expectation amongst Sunderland fans was that the club would dip into the transfer or loan market to bring in cover and competition for the former Wigan Athletic man but the deadline passed without any such addition as former loanee Ellis Simms remained at Everton under Sean Dyche.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Julio Enciso of Brighton & Hove Albion runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

However, it appears Sunderland dis try several avenues before being unsuccessful. Nacion Media Group’s Christian Martin (via Roker Report) claims that Sunderland made an offer for Paraguay international Enciso.

He said: “Julio Enciso had the opportunity to go on loan to Sunderland or Sevilla but they need him at Brighton and that's why he stayed.”

Sunderland are next in action against Millwall at The Den on Saturday in the Championship with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt expected to start for Tony Mowbray’s side.