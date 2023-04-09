The former Leeds United and Tottenham man is enjoying a stellar season with Sunderland chipping in with no less than 19 goal contributions in all competitions so far this campaign.

The 22-year-old started in Sunderland’s 4-4 thriller against Hull City in the Championship on Good Friday and was a constant thorn in The Tigers' side, setting up two goals and scoring one of his own.

However, fresh reports from The Sun on Saturday evening have claimed that Premier League side Crystal Palace are watching Clarke in case the London outfit loses talisman Wilfred Zaha this summer.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.