News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
7 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
7 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
8 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
8 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
9 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Sunderland transfers: Nine ex-targets Kristjaan Speakman could revisit and eight he won’t - photo gallery

Sunderland’s hierarchy are eyeing additions during the summer transfer window after the Black Cats drew 4-4 with Hull City on Good Friday.

By James Copley
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST

The Black Cats are in the market for a striker or two after the serious injury to Ross Stewart this season, whilst Tony Mowbray could also do with cover and competition for midfielder Corry Evans, who was also ruled out for the rest of the season.

Here, we take a look at some past Sunderland transfer targets and explore whether or not sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey could possibly revive their interest.

Sunderland have handed Anthony Patterson the opportunity to prove himself in the Championship and the young stopper has delivered. Meanwhile, Daniel Iverson has failed to break into Leicester’s starting XI in the Premier League. However, The Foxes are rumoured to be interested in a swap deal. It could be an avenue both clubs explore.

1. Daniel Iversen - Leicester City

Sunderland have handed Anthony Patterson the opportunity to prove himself in the Championship and the young stopper has delivered. Meanwhile, Daniel Iverson has failed to break into Leicester’s starting XI in the Premier League. However, The Foxes are rumoured to be interested in a swap deal. It could be an avenue both clubs explore. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Despite wanting to come back to Sunderland and the club's striker issues in January, Nathan Broadhead moved to Ipswich Town for a fee of around £1.5million meaning it is highly unlikely that Sunderland will revisit this target especially after Broadhead opted for Wigan Athletic last summer.

2. Nathan Broadhead - Ipswich Town

Despite wanting to come back to Sunderland and the club's striker issues in January, Nathan Broadhead moved to Ipswich Town for a fee of around £1.5million meaning it is highly unlikely that Sunderland will revisit this target especially after Broadhead opted for Wigan Athletic last summer. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Ellis Simms has played a part under Sean Dyche at Everton also recently netted his first Premier League goal. His future looks to be at Goodison Park for the time being. However, you never know what may happen in the summer.

3. Ellis Simms - Everton

Ellis Simms has played a part under Sean Dyche at Everton also recently netted his first Premier League goal. His future looks to be at Goodison Park for the time being. However, you never know what may happen in the summer. Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Jonson Clarke-Harris’ name always seems to come up in connection with Sunderland. Peterborough would likely ask for a significant fee and at 28, he doesn’t seem to fit the current strategy at the Academy of Light. This 'target' is one we can probably rule out.

4. Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United

Jonson Clarke-Harris’ name always seems to come up in connection with Sunderland. Peterborough would likely ask for a significant fee and at 28, he doesn’t seem to fit the current strategy at the Academy of Light. This 'target' is one we can probably rule out. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SunderlandCorry EvansHull CityRoss StewartTony Mowbray