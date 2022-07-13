Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland, Preston North End and QPR have been credited with an interest in the Tottenham Hotspur striker Parrott. Spurs are currently in South Korea on a pre-season tour and Parrott, 20, has jetted out with the squad. And the Republic of Ireland striker has reportedly proved his fitness during a ‘brutal’ training session under Antonio Conte.

Speaking to football.london, Parrott said on Spurs’ pre-season: "It's been tough. It's been tough to be fair, but enjoyable nevertheless. It's been good to see the way [Conte] works. It's been good to be back with the lads and catching up with people. I'm quite a good runner naturally, but yeah it's been tough. It's been hard work but it's all preparation."

Sunderland signed Jack Clarke from Spurs over the weekend and reports suggest they are keen to further add to their squad from the North London club. Former Sunderland player – and Echo columnist – Stephen Elliott believes Republic of Ireland international Parrott would be a good addition for the Black Cats this summer.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Troy Parrott of Milton Keynes Dons warms up prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons at Kassam Stadium on April 19, 2022 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Parrott impressed whilst out on loan at MK Dons last season, scoring 10 goals in 47 across all competitions. The former Ipswich Town and Millwall loanee is highly rated by Tottenham Hotspur, who are said to be keen to loan the striker out again next season.

Parott added regarding his loan at MK Dons last season: "In a way yes [I had to kick on]. I just wanted to give it everything. I realised the loan wasn't going too well at that stage of the season and I needed to have a big six months for the second half of the campaign to come back here full of confidence and playing well.

"I think that's what I did to be honest. I was trying to give my best every game, giving my all and it went well from that point. I think, from speaking to other players, everyone goes through a bit of their own stuff.

"I don't think you can put your finger on just one thing. It's a number of things coming together and just making sure you prepare right and when you're on the pitch doing the things that will keep you on the pitch.

"Just make yourself too hard to drop and that's what I was trying to do in every game. You could say it was a turning point but I was just more confident, I was scoring goals and it was a good time."

On his future beyond the summer, Parrott added: "I'm not too sure what's going to happen [to me]," he said. "Since pre-season started I've been focused just on this tour and focused on doing whatever I can to impress the boss and impress the coaching staff.