Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football League World have stated that Watford are leading the chase for Bournemouth attacker Jamal Lowe. However, Burnley, Norwich City and Sunderland are also thought to be interested in a deal for the former Portsmouth attacker.

Sunderland defeated Stoke City in the Championship last weekend after taking the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik. Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.

The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season, with ex-Leeds United and Tottenham attacker Jack Clarke grabbing an impressive assist for Sunderland’s goal at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Sunderland manager Alex Neil applauds the fans after his teams victory during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Sunderland at Bet365 Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Sunderland’s head coach is still keen to see new arrivals at the Stadium of Light before the transfer window slams shut at the beginning of next month with the Wearsiders also linked with Anthony Scully, as well as Lowe.

The 23-year-old looks likely to leave Lincoln this summer who currently has one year left on his deal with the Imps. The attacker has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs from League One and the Championship.

“We want to hold onto our players. Anthony has had a great start to the season,” Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire Sport.

“I am not aware of anything. I don’t get involved in any of that until I’ve got news, whether it’s a player coming in or somebody going out.

“I don’t waste my energy on useless information. Hand on my heart, I am not aware of anything that we’ve had a bid for our player. We don’t want to lose our best players.”

Scully has so far made 113 appearances for Lincoln City and has scored 36 goals since breaking through the academy following a move from West Ham as a youngster back in 2016.