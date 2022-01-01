Here, we round up all the latest stories from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Patrick Roberts reports

It was revealed earlier today that Sunderland are ‘in talks’ to sign former Celtic and Middlesbrough player Patrick Roberts.

Sunderland target Patrick Roberts playing for Derby County (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Roberts currently plays in France, however, he may look to switch Ligue 1 side Troyes for a loan move to Sunderland this month.

Previously described by Brendan Rodgers as ‘a joy to work with’ and a ‘fantastic talent’, Roberts has been tipped for success at the very highest level throughout his career, however, he has failed to live up to these high expectations.

The report from Football Insider also states that Roberts was in attendance during Sunderland’s 5-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday .

Bolton confirm striker purchase

In one of the first deals involving League One sides this transfer window, Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Accrington Stanley’s Dion Charles for an undisclosed fee.

Charles has played just six times for Accrington in the league this season with his last appearance coming during Sunderland’s 2-1 victory over Stanley in September.

Despite being out of contract and thus available on a free in the summer, Bolton have opted to pay a fee for the striker in order to get him to the University of Bolton stadium this month.

Following the signing, boss Ian Evatt revealed his delight at securing a deal for Charles, saying:

“We are excited to have him on board. Dion is a finisher, has terrific pace, terrific movement and relentlessly runs in behind and works defenders.

“He’s a player that we’re really looking forward to working with and seeing what the future holds.”

The Black Cats may face Charles when they travel to Bolton at the end of this month.

Lincoln seal Swans deal

Lincoln City are another League One club that has sealed an early transfer deal by bringing in Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker.

Whittaker, who scored a hat-trick against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup this season, joins the Imps on a loan deal for the remainder of the season and will hope he can help steer Michael Appleton’s side away from relegation danger.

