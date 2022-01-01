Sunderland AFC news: Lee Johnson closing in on for deal for ex-Celtic and Middlesbrough attacker
Sunderland are said to be in talks to sign Manchester City playmaker Patrick Roberts on loan.
The 24-year-old has been loaned out to several clubs, including Celtic, Norwich and Middlesbrough, during his time at City but has made just three senior appearances for the Premier League champions.
Following a loan spell at Derby last season, Roberts joined French club Troyes in the summer but is reportedly ready to cancel his contract with just one Ligue 1 appearance to his name.
According to Football Insider, Sunderland have agreed to sign the attacker on loan until the end of the season.
The report also claims Roberts was at the Stadium of Light to watch Thursday’s 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Sunderland already have five loan players, including Thorben Hoffmann, Leon Dajaku, Callum Doyle, Nathan Broadhead and Frederik Alves.
While there is no limit on the number of players clubs are allowed to sign on loan, they are allowed a maximum of five in a matchday squad.