If he still talks about the ’73 Cup Final like it was yesterday and gets misty-eyed every time he sees red and white stripes, then these Sunderland-themed gifts will absolutely hit the mark. Whether you’re shopping for a die-hard dad or a new fan on the terraces, there’s something here for every generation of the Roker Roar.

We’ve picked out a mix of club-shop exclusives and fan favourites from elsewhere, with options that cover heritage, humour and proper collector appeal – all ready in time for Father’s Day.

Packed with matchday memories, legends, trophies and turmoil, this officially licensed book is a must for fans who love their football with a side of nostalgia. Whether it’s read cover to cover or flicked through between games, it’s a gift that delivers on history.

This reproduction of the iconic shirt from Sunderland’s shock FA Cup win over Leeds is more than just a top – it’s a time machine. The classic red and white stripe with vintage crest brings back the magic of ’73 in proper style.

From the mad lads at Oddballs, these mash-up boxers combine comfort and club colours in one cheeky gift. A great fun option for younger dads or anyone who likes their matchday gear to go beyond the scarf.

This premium vodka is five-times distilled, 100% vegan, and comes in a hefty 1.5-litre bottle emblazoned with the Sunderland crest. Whether it ends up in the drinks cabinet or on display, it’s a premium keepsake that feels truly special.

This professionally framed photograph of the Stadium of Light brings a slice of home turf indoors. Ideal for offices, lounges or man caves, it’s a timeless gift that keeps the club close – even when there’s no match on.

Even if your dad’s already got the scarf, shirt and season ticket, a thoughtful Father’s Day gift like one of these will show him his Sunderland passion hasn’t gone unnoticed.

