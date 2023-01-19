SPL clubs Aberdeen and Hibernian have been credited with an interest in a move for Wright, who played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One last season.

However, the 30-year-old has started just six league games following their promotion to the Championship leading to the links with Aberdeen and Hibs, who are managed by ex-Black Cats boss Lee Johnson.

Aberdeen are said to be tracking several English and European targets this month, with Darren Mowbray, the younger brother of Sunderland boss Tony, working as the club’s head of recruitment.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright in action earlier this season against Wigan Athletic.

Hibs could well be in the market for a centre-back should Sunderland-linked defender Ryan Porteous leave the club during this window… but what are Sunderland fans thinking about all of this? Here, we take a look:

@JamesBo48630498: “He’s fallen down the pecking order so game time will be cut if he wants to play then he will have to move on, aren’t we after a Hibs defender swap deal maybe?

@garyparkin: “Imagine if it’s another player like Ballard to replace him it would be a no brainier can’t hold on to players when the club’s ambition is clear to keep striving for improvement. I like Wright he’s a great defender but wouldn’t lose sleep selling him to strengthen the squad.”

@paulthomase: “Don't let Wright go. It would be a big mistake. Strength in depth is needed and he's a leader on and off the pitch.”

@ModHos: “Not really on board with this great servant thing. He’s been, alright? League One is definitely his level. More impactive off the pitch than on it from what I see.”

@steveca77341768: “Personally I'd keep him great experience, a leader on and off the pitch, can help the younger lads.”

