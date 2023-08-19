SAFC legend Jermain Defoe has hailed the 'unbelievable' talent in the English women's game.

The former Sunderland and England striker spoke as excitement mounts for England's game against Spain in the Women's World Cup Final.

'It's an amazing achievement'

He was back in the North East for his summer football camp at East Durham College in Peterlee.

Jermain described the rise of the England team as an 'amazing achievement'.

"The women's game is going from strength to strength and the talent coming through is unbelievable.

Alessia Russo of England celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images )

Doing it all in memory of Bradley Lowery

"I wish them all the luck for the final."

Youngsters took a break from the camp on Wednesday to watch England's World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Young footballers at the Jermain Defoe soccer camp, watching the World Cup semi-final.

All profits raised from the soccer camp will go towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation and will be used towards Super Brad's Pad which is the new holiday home being built by the Foundation in Bradley's memory.

The holiday home will be named Super Brad's Pad.

Five bedrooms, play rooms and a hot tub

Super Brad's Pad will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.