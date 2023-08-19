Former Sunderland and England legend Jermain Defoe's message to the Lionesses ahead of World Cup final
'The women's game is going from strength to strength'
SAFC legend Jermain Defoe has hailed the 'unbelievable' talent in the English women's game.
The former Sunderland and England striker spoke as excitement mounts for England's game against Spain in the Women's World Cup Final.
'It's an amazing achievement'
He was back in the North East for his summer football camp at East Durham College in Peterlee.
Jermain described the rise of the England team as an 'amazing achievement'.
"The women's game is going from strength to strength and the talent coming through is unbelievable.
Doing it all in memory of Bradley Lowery
"I wish them all the luck for the final."
Youngsters took a break from the camp on Wednesday to watch England's World Cup semi-final against Australia.
All profits raised from the soccer camp will go towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation and will be used towards Super Brad's Pad which is the new holiday home being built by the Foundation in Bradley's memory.
Five bedrooms, play rooms and a hot tub
Super Brad's Pad will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.
To found out more about the Foundation, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com