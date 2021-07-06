There have been contract extensions for the versatile Luke O’Nien and popular winger Aiden McGeady whilst the Black Cats announced several youth team signings.

But the Wearsiders still have work to do this summer following the departures of several first-team players at the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali McCann of St Johnstone takes the knee ahead of the Betfred Cup final match between Livingston and St Johnstone at Hampden Park.

Here, though, we take you through all of the biggest stories that you may have missed:

Sunderland figure shares key update with fans

Sunderland’s chief operating officer Steve Davison has provided supporter groups with an update.

That’s after the club conducted its latest board meeting.

Indeed, there has been a new appointment behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light.

In an update sent to supporter groups, Davison said: "Earlier this week, we held our second board meeting since Kyril Louis Dreyfus became the majority shareholder of SAFC.

“It was the first time we were able to hold the meeting in person, which made for a far more successful and action-driven assembly.

“Amongst the diverse range of topics we discussed were the following:

“Further enhancement of the core business governance structures, which will enable SAFC to operate efficiently and effectively.

“Approval of the high-level recruitment plans proposed by Kristjaan Speakman based on the new process, data and scouting arrangements.

“Approval of the budget for the next season, including the sign-off of significant investment plans across our football and business operations.

“The points above will allow Kristjaan and I the authority to implement the strategy we need to ensure the club achieves the success we all want and of course, further detail will be shared at our next meeting.

“We have also appointed a new Head of Marketing. Michael Laidler, who I’m sure many of you have worked closely with before, has taken on the role following a comprehensive recruitment process.”

Sunderland eyeing deal for £2m-rated player

Sunderland are interested in bringing Ali McCann to Wearside.

That’s according to The Courrier who state the Black Cats have joined the race to sign the St Johnstone man.

Lee Johnson is in need of reinforcements in midfield after Josh Scowen, Grant Leadbitter and Max Power all left the Stadium of Light.

Celtic, Hull City and Stoke City are also said to be targeting a move for the 21-year-old, who is said to be valued by his club at £2million.

St Johnstone pulled off a historic double last campaign by winning the FA and League Cup north of the border and qualifying for the Europa League in the process.

The Northern Ireland international played 43 times in all competitions for the Scottish outfit last campaign, netting two goals in the process.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.