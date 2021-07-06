'Make him captain' - Delighted Sunderland fans react as Luke O'Nien hands them major contract boost

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal, and links up with his team-mates again ahead of the new campaign.

Some fans have called for him to be made captain ahead of the new campaign, with many others praising his attitude and commitment since arriving on Wearside.

Others have described the news as a ‘massive’ show of faith ahead of the new season, with fans now looking forward to seeing who the club sign.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland midfielder Luke O'Nien.

Head coach Lee Johnson revealed on Saturday that he had been in extensive dialogue with the popular midfielder, who had attracted significant interest from several Championship clubs, over the plans for the club moving forward.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract with Sunderland,” he said.

"I’d like to thank Lee Johnson and Kristjaan Speakman, and the owner and the staff, for putting their trust in me and enabling me to continue to play for this great club.

"Hearing their plans for the club and how they want to develop me personally was incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get going again.”

Here's the best of the reaction from Twitter:

Adam Guest tweeted: “Make him captain for me.”

Tim Michell added: “Massive show of faith.”

Ethan Smith tweeted: “Things you love to see”

James Robertson tweeted: “Fantastic news - I'd love a whole squad of players with his attitude and dedication!”

Andrew Pace tweeted: “Well done for signing a new contract Luke. Now please get them to play you in midfield.”

Lord Barrold tweeted: “Great that we’ve managed to get Luke & Aiden signed back on. Two of the key players for us last season.

“Hopefully the Wyke saga ends soon (either way) and we will start to see a new group of signings joining us for our 100 point season… #SAFC”

Adam Baker tweeted: “Get in !!!! Buzzing he’s one I really wanted to keep.”

Gerry McGregor tweeted: “Best news of transfer season. SO happy that LON is staying #safc”

Colin Roberts tweeted: “YESSSS!!! Absolutely delighted fantastic news.”

Simon tweeted: “Best news so far! Haway @LukeONien !!”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.