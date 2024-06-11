Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented youngster linked with a switch to Sunderland is instead on the brink of a move to Serie A

Manchester United youngster Omari Forson is set to join Serie A side Monza.

Forson was linked with Sunderland, as well as north east rivals Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and a host of Championship clubs, as he came towards the end of his current contract at Old Trafford. United were keen to keep the 19-year-old winger, who made seven senior appearances across all competitions last season, and confirmed that they had offered him a new contract in their retained list.

