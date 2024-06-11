Manchester United youngster linked with Sunderland switch makes major transfer and contract decision
Manchester United youngster Omari Forson is set to join Serie A side Monza.
Forson was linked with Sunderland, as well as north east rivals Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and a host of Championship clubs, as he came towards the end of his current contract at Old Trafford. United were keen to keep the 19-year-old winger, who made seven senior appearances across all competitions last season, and confirmed that they had offered him a new contract in their retained list.
They have become increasingly resigned to losing Forson on a free transfer in recent weeks and transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano says that the youngster has now agreed to join Monza. Monza are owned by the Berlusconi family and finished 12th in Italy's top tier last season. Romano reports that he has agreed a four-year deal, with confirmation now imminent. Manchester United will be due compensation.
