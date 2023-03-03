The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from Burnley in the summer and has scored five goals in nine league appearances for Sunderland’s under-21s side.

Thompson did return to action in January after being sidelined with an ankle injury, but is now recovering from a further setback after missing recent matches against Derby and Aston Villa.

The striker posted a picture of himself on Twitter in a hospital bed with the captain: ‘Will be back stronger and fitter’

When asked about Thompson’s absence after the Derby match last month, Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty told the Echo: “Max has had a recurrence of an ankle challenge so we are trying to make sure that we manage that situation.”

The young Black Cats are now preparing to face Stoke at Eppleton CW on Monday, March 6.

Midfielder Chris Rigg could return to the side after captaining England Under-16s as the side won a UEFA Development Tournament trophy in Cyprus last week.

Max Thompson playing for Sunderland Under-21s.

Forward Harry Gardiner will also be expected to feature for Sunderland after being nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for February.

The 19-year-old scored in all three league games for the young Black Cats last month, with goals against Southampton, Derby and Aston Villa.