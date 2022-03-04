Patterson, 21, has come through the ranks on Wearside and has started the last five League One fixtures for the senior side.

While fellow goalkeepers Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge were unavailable, Carney was named on the bench for the first team against Cheltenham and AFC Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old, who joined Sunderland from Manchester United in the summer, has also impressed for the Black Cats’ under-23 side and produced some fine saves despite Monday’s 3-0 defeat by Stoke.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

“Jacob was excellent,” said Proctor after the game.

“If it wasn't for him, the scoreline would have been a lot worse.

“He made some important saves and he is becoming really comfortable at this level - he probably needs that push to get onto the next level now.

“I was really pleased with his performance but unfortunately a lot of the other lads didn't quite match his levels.”

Patterson’s progression has also been encouraging for Proctor, after the goalkeeper played regularly for the under-23 side last season.

The stopper also gained valuable experience on loan at Notts County earlier this season, before being recalled from the National League club in January.

“It's fantastic for Patto,” Proctor added. “He's been really patient over the last few years, he's been with us a long time and Mark Prudhoe has worked really hard with him to get him to where he is now - I'm sure Patto would be the first person to say that.

“We're all thrilled with Anthony's progress this season and to see him in the first team and performing really well.

“For players like Jacob, it's a real plus for them to see someone else doing well and I'm sure he will want to follow in Anthony's footsteps.

“He'll see it as an opportunity because this manager isn't afraid to chuck young players in.”

Sunderland have also confirmed the signing of 18-year-old defender Ugonna Emenike following a trial period with the club.

The teenager will continue to play for the under-23 side until the end of the season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.