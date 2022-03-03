Sunderland strengthen U23 squad after trialist agrees permanent deal

The left-sided defender, 18, has agreed a deal until the end of the season after featuring in seven recent fixtures.

Emenike had previously been playing for Leatherhead in non-league, and said: “I am delighted to be joining a club with the stature of Sunderland.

“I have had a few games on trial here and it’s been good to get those under my belt with my new teammates and coaches. It’s an honour to be playing here and I’m looking forward to focusing on helping the team for the rest of the season.”

Sunderland's Academy of Light

Michael Proctor is currently leading the U23 setup, with Mike Dodds still supporting the first-team set up under Alex Neil.

A number of trialists have featured in recent weeks as the Black Cats look to reshape their squad ahead of next season, with Liverpool defender Sean Wilson featuring in the 3-0 defeat to Stoke City earlier this week.

