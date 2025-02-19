'You can't...' - Gary Neville and Ian Wright react to Jill Scott's admission about Sunderland

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 10:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott debated whether you can support two clubs at the same time

Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Sunderland-born Jill Scott took place in an interesting debate centered around supporting two clubs recently.

Scott, who won the Euros with England, played for Sunderland as a youngster before spending several years at Manchester City. The I’m A Celeb winner also played for Aston Villa and Everton during her glittering playing career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The 38-year-old Wearsiders has stated several times that she remains an ardent Sunderland fan but also hinted towards a soft spot for her former side Manchester City when asked by Neville if it was okay to support two clubs during a recent episode of The Overlap.

Gary Neville: “Is it okay to support two clubs?”

Jill Scott: “Like follow, like I follow, obviously I support Sunderland but like Man City as well. Is it okay?”

Gary Neville: “I think if one's like in the Premier League, you can't support two clubs in the same league, I don't think. You can't support like Manchester United and Leicester or Tottenham, I don't think. You've got to choose, I think that's critical.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jill Scott: “So I'd be okay this season but if Sunderland go up, I'm going to have to…”

Ian Wright: “You have to be Sunderland.”

Jill Scott: “Yeah, it would be Sunderland.”

Gary Neville: “I think if you've got an affinity and you've played for a club for a long time, I think that's okay.”

Roy Keane: “But do you have that? I don't have that with the clubs I've played for. I don't feel…”

Gary Neville: “You do support United, don't you?”

Roy Keane: “No, I don't support Man United, absolutely not. I don't support Man United. I don't support anything.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary Neville: “When you watch United, do you feel more emotional about the game?”

Roy Keane: “No, you feel more of an insight of how it works at the club and the expectation and that stuff. I wouldn't say I'm a fan. I wouldn't be going… the results wouldn't make or break my weekend. I wouldn't be going home and going, yeah, get in there, it was a great win or a heavy loss. I'd be looking at it in a professional way.”

Your next Sunderland read: 135-career goal ex-Sunderland, Derby County and Rangers man eyeing coaching role - exclusive

Related topics:Manchester UnitedSunderlandJill ScottGary NevilleMan CityIan WrightWearsidersRoy KeaneEurosYoungsterManchester City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice