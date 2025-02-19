Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott debated whether you can support two clubs at the same time

Scott, who won the Euros with England, played for Sunderland as a youngster before spending several years at Manchester City. The I’m A Celeb winner also played for Aston Villa and Everton during her glittering playing career.

Gary Neville: “Is it okay to support two clubs?”

Jill Scott: “Like follow, like I follow, obviously I support Sunderland but like Man City as well. Is it okay?”

Gary Neville: “I think if one's like in the Premier League, you can't support two clubs in the same league, I don't think. You can't support like Manchester United and Leicester or Tottenham, I don't think. You've got to choose, I think that's critical.”

Jill Scott: “So I'd be okay this season but if Sunderland go up, I'm going to have to…”

Ian Wright: “You have to be Sunderland.”

Jill Scott: “Yeah, it would be Sunderland.”

Gary Neville: “I think if you've got an affinity and you've played for a club for a long time, I think that's okay.”

Roy Keane: “But do you have that? I don't have that with the clubs I've played for. I don't feel…”

Gary Neville: “You do support United, don't you?”

Roy Keane: “No, I don't support Man United, absolutely not. I don't support Man United. I don't support anything.”

Gary Neville: “When you watch United, do you feel more emotional about the game?”

Roy Keane: “No, you feel more of an insight of how it works at the club and the expectation and that stuff. I wouldn't say I'm a fan. I wouldn't be going… the results wouldn't make or break my weekend. I wouldn't be going home and going, yeah, get in there, it was a great win or a heavy loss. I'd be looking at it in a professional way.”