'You can't...' - Gary Neville and Ian Wright react to Jill Scott's admission about Sunderland
Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Sunderland-born Jill Scott took place in an interesting debate centered around supporting two clubs recently.
Scott, who won the Euros with England, played for Sunderland as a youngster before spending several years at Manchester City. The I’m A Celeb winner also played for Aston Villa and Everton during her glittering playing career.
The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.
The 38-year-old Wearsiders has stated several times that she remains an ardent Sunderland fan but also hinted towards a soft spot for her former side Manchester City when asked by Neville if it was okay to support two clubs during a recent episode of The Overlap.
Gary Neville: “Is it okay to support two clubs?”
Jill Scott: “Like follow, like I follow, obviously I support Sunderland but like Man City as well. Is it okay?”
Gary Neville: “I think if one's like in the Premier League, you can't support two clubs in the same league, I don't think. You can't support like Manchester United and Leicester or Tottenham, I don't think. You've got to choose, I think that's critical.”
Jill Scott: “So I'd be okay this season but if Sunderland go up, I'm going to have to…”
Ian Wright: “You have to be Sunderland.”
Jill Scott: “Yeah, it would be Sunderland.”
Gary Neville: “I think if you've got an affinity and you've played for a club for a long time, I think that's okay.”
Roy Keane: “But do you have that? I don't have that with the clubs I've played for. I don't feel…”
Gary Neville: “You do support United, don't you?”
Roy Keane: “No, I don't support Man United, absolutely not. I don't support Man United. I don't support anything.”
Gary Neville: “When you watch United, do you feel more emotional about the game?”
Roy Keane: “No, you feel more of an insight of how it works at the club and the expectation and that stuff. I wouldn't say I'm a fan. I wouldn't be going… the results wouldn't make or break my weekend. I wouldn't be going home and going, yeah, get in there, it was a great win or a heavy loss. I'd be looking at it in a professional way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.