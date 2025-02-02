Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland assistant head coach Mike Dodds has departed the club

Mike Dodds has been confirmed as the new head coach of League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

The assistant head coach emerged as the frontrunner for the vacancy after Matt Bloomfield’s departure for Luton Town, and will depart later next week. Sunderland have confirmed that he’ll maintain his role in Regis Le Bris’s backroom staff for tomorrow night’s game against Middlesbrough, before starting work in his new post a couple of days later.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said it was ‘disappointing’ to lose Dodds, who has on three occasions led the first team on an interim basis, but said it was an incredible opportunity for him.

“Although it’s disappointing to lose such a valuable member of staff, this is an incredible opportunity for Mike to take the next step in his career,” Speakman said.

“He’s fulfilled several roles during his time with us to support the pursuit of our ambitions and he has always done so with great professionalism. We would not have made the progress we have over the last four years without his contribution. On a personal note, I’ve worked with Mike for over a decade, and I’m delighted that his dedication to his craft has culminated in this opportunity. Everyone at Sunderland AFC wishes him the best of luck at Wycombe Wanderers.”

Dodds has signed a long-term contract at the club, which will run until 2028.

A club statement from Wycombe Wanderers reads: “After a thorough and comprehensive process, we are delighted to welcome Mike to the club. Despite the pressures of a mid-season appointment, we took the necessary time to ensure we made the right decision, focusing on the long-term vision of Wycombe Wanderers.

“Mike joins us with a wealth of experience in coaching and player development at Coventry City, Birmingham City and most recently Sunderland, having worked extensively in elite football environments at both academy and first-team level. His track record in improving individual players developing young talent was a key factor in our decision, as we believe this will be crucial to our long-term success.

“In addition, Mike shares our vision of building the club through innovation and data, ensuring that we continue to evolve and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape. He also strongly aligns with our commitment to the academy being an integral part of our future strategy, and we are confident that his leadership will help us further strengthen our pathway from youth to first-team football.

“Mike will begin working with the squad on Thursday and Friday, leading into Saturday’s fixture against Preston North End. Until then, Sam Grace, Sam Vokes and the interim coaching staff will continue to oversee preparations and will remain an important part of our football staff moving forward.

“We will work closely with Mike to build the rest of the coaching team in due course, ensuring we have the right structure in place to support our ambitions. We look forward to introducing Mike to you all soon and embarking on this exciting new chapter together.”

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will look to recruit further to their backroom staff. Sunderland moved to strengthen their coaching staff earlier this season, appointing Pedro Ribeiro as assistant head coach alongside Dodds. Mike Proctor and goalkeeping coach Alessandro Barcherini complete the current first-team coaching group, which may need to be bolstered. U21s boss Graeme Murty has previously stepped up to assist the first team group on occasions and that seems likely to the be the interim solution.