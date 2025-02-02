Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris has strongly hinted that Sunderland will continue with Wilson Isidor up top for the foreseeable future as the Black Cats prepare for a crunch clash with Middlesbrough on Monday night.

The Black Cats have enjoyed some success pairing Eliezer Mayenda with Isidor over recent months, though that move has also see the team lose some of its control of the midfield area. While the decision to revert to a 4-3-3 shape did not work out against Plymouth Argyle, Le Bris will almost certainly continue with that formation at the Riverside.

Chris Rigg seems certain to return to the starting XI, with Dan Neil dropping back into the holding midfield role in place of Salis Abdul Samed. While Le Bris is clear that he will continue to use two strikers within certain games, he reiterated that it is not the best way for his team to go on a weekly basis.

"We started [this season] with a 4-4-2 in zonal defence and a 4-3-3 in possession against a midblock, and this is our main option," Le Bris said.

"Sometimes we do need something else, because of injuries for example, or because of the scenario of the game and because the opposition requires something else. So we can use two strikers then. But I think for our identity, for the control of the game and the results of the games so far, our main option is a 4-3-3. This is still the case. We have built the squad for this system, when Alan [Browne] is fit we will have six strong central midfielders."

Sunderland's commitment to 4-3-3 will also allow Enzo Le Fée to move into a more central role in time. Le Fée will likely continue off the left flank against Middlesbrough on Monday night but Le Bris is clear that this is not a long-term solution and will change when Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson are back fit - which should happen over the course of the next fortnight.

"I spoke with Enzo on Friday morning and he said it is very tough to play 1-v-1 all the time," Le Bris said.

"This is not his main strength. This position is really specific, you have to have a specific personality and physical qualities I think, to go 1-v-1 over and over again. It's not easy to find that kind of player, but we have it with Romaine and Tommy."

Speaking shortly after the midfielder's arrival on Wearside, Le Bris said that he felt an attacking midfield role was the best place for Le Fée to thrive at Championship level.

"Probably in the middle [his best position], as a six, eight or 10," Le Bris said.

"Probably 10 because he's more connected with the high pressure and because of his body composition."