Wycombe Wanderers draw was 'not a bad result' says Sunderland's Luke O'Nien

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien knew what to expect against his former side Wycombe Wanderers and doesn't believe the draw at Adams Park was a bad result.

O'Nien, who has started the last six league games at right-back for the Black Cats, spent three years with the Chairboys before moving to the Stadium of Light on a two-year deal last summer.

Since then the 24-year-old has become a key part of Sunderland's promotion push, which remains in the balance after Jack Ross' side lost ground on second-place Barnsley.

On an eventful afternoon in Buckinghamshire, Sunderland fell behind when Wycombe striker Alex Samuel opened the scoring ten minutes before half time.

The Black Cats eventually drew level in the fourth minute of stoppage-time through Duncan Watmore, before a late brawl between the two benches saw Sunderland's George Honeyman and Wycombe's Nathan Tyson sent off.

Marcus Bean also saw red for the hosts after a shocking challenge on Watmore late on.

"I didn't actually see who started it, what happen, there was a big bundle of players," O'Nien told Sunderland's website when asked about the melee.

"It was a good way for us to finish the game, it was tough to come here, I've been here three years so I know what it's like to come here.

"Scoring late on to salvage a point is not a bad result."

O'Nien helped Wycombe win promotion to League One last season and wasn't surprised by the difficult nature of the game.

Wanderers had lost their last four league fixtures but frustrated Sunderland for large spells, reducing the Black Cats to just two shots on target.

"I think it's credit to the way Wycombe set up, just passing moving, they kind of match you up all over the park," added O'Nien.

"It made life really difficult for us and getting that early goal, it made it very difficult but it was great to see Dunc (Watmore) put one away."

The result means Sunderland are now four points behind Barnsley with 11 games to go - albeit with a game in hand.

Jack Ross' men will have the chance to close that gap on Tuesday night though, when they face the Tykes at Oakwell.

O'Nien can't wait for the contest and knows the importance of the game.

"It's a huge game, regardless of what happened today Tuesday's always going to be a big game," he added.

"Looking forward to it and if we can win that one it will put us in a very good place."