Wembley heartbreak for George Honeyman plus mixed results for Luton, Barnsley and Portsmouth: League One winners and losers
There were plenty of talking points following an eventful day in League One - but how did Sunderland's promotion rivals fare over the weekend?
We take a closer look at this week's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.
1. First the winners...Barnsley
Out of the top four sides in League One, only the Tykes picked up all three points. A Dimitri Cavare strike and an own-goal from Will Wood saw Barnsley win 2-0 against Accrington Stanley to move four points clear of Sunderland.
A near sell-out crowd of 15,871 watched the 2-2 draw between Blackpool and Southend in the first game since the removal of controversial owner Owen Oyston. A stoppage-time own-goal from Taylor Moore saw the hosts take a point.
The Charlton striker hadn't scored in the league since the departure of strike partner Karlan Grant in January. Taylor ended his drought against promotion rivals Portsmouth though, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory.
After being recalled to the provisional Republic of Ireland squad, McGeady was awarded the League One player of the month award for February. The Sunderland winger scored four goals in six league appearances last month.