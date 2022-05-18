Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:
Ainsworth on Neil
Gareth Ainsworth believes Alex Neil has done a ‘brilliant’ job at Sunderland as the pair prepare to face-off at Wembley on Saturday.
Wycombe and Sunderland are just 90 minutes away from securing a return to the Championship and the Chariboys boss acknowledges he faces a tough test against his opposite number on Saturday:
“He’s done a brilliant job.” Ainsworth said. “He’s got some good players and it’s a tough job, Sunderland.
“I was publicly linked with that job a few years ago and it really is a tough, tough job when you find out just how big that club can be.
“They are probably the biggest club outside the Premier League.
“So for us to be playing them in a final is just phenomenal, and the job he has done so far has been fantastic.”
Ainsworth, who has been in the Wycombe dugout for a decade, was approached by Sunderland in 2019 after the Black Cats sacked Jack Ross.
Wickham release
Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham will leave MK Dons when his contract expires this summer.
Wickham, who joined Dons on a short-term deal in January after being released by Preston North End, will be looking for his fifth club since leaving the Stadium of Light in 2015.
Since departing the club he played 91 times for between 2011 and 2015, Wickham has had spells at Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday before moving to Deepdale in September.
The 29 year-old made 15 appearances for Dons during his time at Stadium MK, with his only goal coming against the Black Cats during their 2-1 win in February.
Jill Scott leaves Manchester City
Former Sunderland Ladies player Jill Scott has announced that she is to leave Manchester City.
Scott has 153 caps for England and has been at City since 2013 when she made the move from Everton, amassing over 100 appearances for the Citizens.
Scott spent the last two seasons on-loan at Everton and Aston Villa but hasn’t revealed what the next steps in her career will be.