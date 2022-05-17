The Black Cats have sold 43,960 tickets for the match at Wembley Stadium, after their initial allocation was increased at the end of last week.
If supporters who have purchased tickets haven’t received them by 10am on Thursday 19 May, they have been asked to contact the ticket office by email only on [email protected]
Sunderland have made a second request for their allocation to be increased.
A statement from the club on Monday morning said: "Less than a week after the Black Cats' semi-final victory over Sheffield Wednesday, over 43,960 tickets have been sold for Saturday's Wembley Stadium showdown against Wycombe Wanderers.
“SAFC has made a request to the EFL and Wembley Stadium to further increase the club’s ticket allocation and an additional update will be issued in due course."