The pretty clear message, echoed by Tony Mowbray on Thursday, is that it will not.

Sunderland will make additions before the end of the month and they will invest, but they will do so in line with their strategy of developing young players over time.

Mowbray sat in on a recruitment meeting yesterday to give his thoughts on some 'developing' transfer situations, and some of the options that have been presented to the club this week.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

While not in charge of the strategy overall, his view on potential incomings is key, as his buy-in to giving them opportunities in the pressure of a Championship game is vital.

Mowbray has made clear that he intends to take the club back to the Premier League and says they will reach a point where that is expected of a high-calibre team built on a significant budget, but has no issues with that taking time.

He says he understands entirely the desire not to post significant losses year on year, particularly in an era when financial fair play rules have hurt many Championship clubs.

"My experience allows me to have a voice in these meetings and yet I don't set the plan for this football club," Mowbray said.

"I was recruited on the back of listening to what the plan for this club is and accepting it. I want to manage in the Premier League again and test myself at that level, but I also like to develop players and that's probably my strength.

"I understand the project, the club have laid it out. They're going to do it incrementally, they're not going to throw millions at it and record a £20 million loss at the end of the year - that's not going to happen.

"I'm in these meetings because I have to have an opinion on the footballers, it doesn't work otherwise.

"I want to get to the Premier League and I want to get that quickly, I don't necessarily mean this year by the way, of course. I want the team to grow and get better, I want to enjoy watching us. I want us to get to the point where we expect to win, to cut teams open and create chances. I want to get there as quick as we can and every manager will tell you - good players win you matches. "Of course you have to develop that culture where there can be a feel-good factor, because the players work hard and the players see that," he added.

"But somewhere along the line, we want to get to the point where we are expected to get to the top six. I wouldn't be here if I didn't think this club could get me back into managing in the Premier League.

"This is Sunderland - and one day it is going back to the Premier League."