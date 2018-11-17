'Worst performance of the season!': Sunderland fans react after missing a major opportunity

Sunderland missed out on the chance to top League One after drawing with Wycombe - and fans have been quick to react.

On what was something of an off-day for Jack Ross' side, it fell to Josh Maja to salvage a point late on after the Black Cats had fallen behind to Fred Onyedinma's second half strike.

Sunderland would have jumped to the League One summit with three points with Portsmouth out of action this weekend.

And fans were quick to react to what some felt was an opportunity missed after an indifferent performance.

Here's what fans were saying on social media:

@mksavage73 said: "Poor from #safc for 80 mins. Can’t turn up for 10 mins and expect to win. Changes need made next match. Needs freshened up again. Will take the point on a bad day. Well done @wwfcofficial deserved the point."

@KAH_73 added: "Massive relief after Maja’s equaliser but we were nowhere near good enough today #safc"

@MJacko1989 posted: "We’d have lost that game by a few last year. Poor performance. Point gained. #SAFC"

@cristoph_21 tweeted: "Turgid from #SAFC today. Never got going and were it not for some quality from Honeyman (and Maja again deciding stats don't matter) they'd have lost without much complaint. Been iffy on second balls from set pieces all season, about time we were punished. But! We didn't lose."

@WaiChingNg commented: "Typically us, could go top and played awful for most of the match today... Glad we got a point... Hopefully just a off match for most of the players... Roll on next match"

@peterjames73 added: "Very poor performance but I don’t expect us to win every single week. At least we’ve took something from the game (looked unlikely at 1-0 down) Credit to Maja for coming on and grabbing his goal. Must improve ahead of Walsall"

@janey1000 said: "That result was so predictable, as #Safc as #Safc can be."

@kevsafc22 tweeted: "Hopefully that's a wake up call to the likes of Maguire and McGeady who turned up today expecting to win and expecting to stroll the game. On the positive side, we were awful today and didn't lose. Best player probably Matthews. #safc"

@ASDevine95 commented: "Poor that today, massive opportunity missed to go top. Everything was just rushed & flat. Missing the presence/experience Cattermole brings in the middle"

@MattCrighton posted: "Well, can't win them all. To play under par and still salvage a point after being behind isn't so bad."

@GTunk added: "Arguably #safc’s worst performance of the season, at home to a really poor Wycombe side, with a chance to go top. But a draw is a point rescued, Maja on target again (he has to start next match), still second in the table and the unbeaten run continues."