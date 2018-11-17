Sunderland AFC v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from the Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland host Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.
0
Have your say

Sunderland host Wycombe Wanderers in League One today looking to make it nine straight wins - and we've got it covered.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest news from the Stadium of Light.