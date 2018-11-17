Sunderland AFC v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from the Stadium of Light Sunderland host Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland host Wycombe Wanderers in League One today looking to make it nine straight wins - and we've got it covered. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest news from the Stadium of Light. Jack Ross reveals his Thursday training plan for Sunderland Under-23 youngsters aiming to impress him Wycombe could be handed double fitness boost ahead of trip to Sunderland