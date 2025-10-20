Wolves star Matt Doherty admits Sunderland are ‘obviously doing something right’ after suffering defeat at the Stadium of Light

Wolves defender Matt Doherty admitted Sunderland’s energy, structure and quality took his side by surprise after the Black Cats claimed a deserved 2–0 win at the Stadium of Light.

The Republic of Ireland international spoke candidly after the defeat, describing the result as another frustrating chapter in Wolves’ difficult start to the Premier League season. The atmosphere among the travelling support turned sour at full-time, with sections of the away end chanting for the club’s ownership to leave after another lifeless display.

Wolves remain the only side in the Premier League yet to win this season, and while they are one point better off than at this stage last term, there is little comfort to draw from the numbers. “Yeah, we’re really disappointed,” Doherty said. “I didn’t quite catch the fans’ reaction because it was quite loud out there and they were far away. But we totally understand their frustrations. Like us, the fans are not accepting of the situation.”

After eight games, Wolves sit five points from safety, have failed to score in four matches, and possess the worst goal difference in the division. History does not favour teams in their position either – of the previous 13 sides with two or fewer points after eight matches, eight were relegated.

Reflecting on Sunderland’s second goal – a late Ladislav Krejci own goal that sealed the points – Doherty said the result summed up the fine margins Wolves have struggled with. “Those breakaway goals can happen when you are fighting for an equaliser. A bit farcical how it happened in the end, but it is just the way things are dropping for us at the moment. We cannot seem to stick it in the net when we get these chances, and can’t seem to keep it out. We are working so hard during the week, so we are quite frustrated.”

The full-back admitted Wolves are struggling to turn effort into results but believes one win could still spark a revival – just as it did last season. “I don’t really know, we are trying everything,” he said. “But we know how quickly it can change.

“We have Burnley at home next week. Look what happened last season when we went on that run. We know that one result can flip the whole season and change everything, so that is the thought process and belief that we have. We know we are a win or two away from going on a potential run. Right now, it is easy to say but the fans want more than just hearing it. But the evidence is in last season that once we do get going, we can win games.”

Asked about Sunderland’s rise after promotion, Doherty acknowledged that the newly promoted sides have impressed and that Wolves can’t afford to underestimate them. “You could say results, especially Sunderland, have been a surprise, but it is certainly not a case of us taking our foot off the gas at the start of the season and thinking ‘oh, we’ll be fine,’” he said.

“The league is just too unforgiving and too good for that. Sunderland have started really well, and Leeds and Burnley are doing okay and are ahead of us. Look, if you are in the Premier League, you are a good player; you don’t get here by chance. These teams obviously have a structure; they are obviously doing something right. But yeah, you could say that Sunderland have really hit the ground running. They have good energy, they’ve got a good-looking side but we cannot afford to be losing to the promoted sides. They are the kind of games you think we should be getting our points from so that is worrying.”

Doherty also admitted that this year’s promoted clubs, Sunderland in particular, appear far stronger than in previous seasons. “The difference is that the teams that came up this year have spent quite a lot and spent well,” he added. “They are teams full of internationals and have players who can win a game, score a goal or do something, maybe a little bit of magic that can change a game. So it is going to be five or six games all in the mix this year.”

