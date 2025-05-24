The moments you may have missed as Sunderland played Sheffield United at Wembley in play-off final

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland took on Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium, and there were plenty of interesting moments before, during and after the game.

Sunderland have been promoted to the Premier League after a stunning comeback win against Sheffield United. Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson scored the goals as the Black Cats sealed their top-flight return after an eight-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at some of the moments that you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield United in London:

Dan Neil joins exclusive club after captaining Sunderland at Wembley

Dan Neil became just the fourth North East-born, homegrown Sunderland player to captain the club at Wembley when he led the team out in the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. The South Shields-born midfielder followed in the footsteps of Raich Carter, Barry Venison, and George Honeyman.

Carter, from Hendon, famously captained Sunderland to FA Cup glory in 1937, while Venison wore the armband as a teenager in the 1985 Milk Cup final. Honeyman led the side out twice at Wembley in 2019, during the Checkatrade Trophy final and League One play-off final. Now Neil has taken that honour, having risen through the club’s academy to become a key figure in the first team in recent seasons. Neil also became the first homegrown player to captain Sunderland to a win at Wembley since Carter.

Sheffield United game at Wembley reveals interesting Sunderland trivia

The Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United marked just the second time in the club’s history that a match involving the Black Cats would be played with VAR in operation. The only previous occasion came under the famous arch at Wembley in 2022, when Sunderland defeated Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the League One play-off final to end a four-year stay in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While VAR has become a regular feature in the Premier League and major cup competitions, it is not used in the Championship during the regular season, meaning Sunderland supporters have rarely seen it come into play, except in their two most recent play-off finals against the Chairboys and the Blades. Sheffield United, of course, had a second goal ruled out by VAR during the game while they were 1-0 up, which proved to be massive for Sunderland.

Tommy Watson bags Sunderland nearly £200million with late winner

Sunderland could pocket an eye-watering £198 million from just one season in the Premier League after clinching promotion under Régis Le Bris. That’s according to leading football finance expert Kieran Maguire, who has broken down the potential financial rewards awaiting the Black Cats should they make the leap back to the top flight.

Wilson Isidor dances through mixed zone after Wembley win

Wilson Isidor's exuberant celebration through the mixed zone following Sunderland's dramatic 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final encapsulated the passion that propelled the Black Cats back to the Premier League and was a joy to watch after the game. The Frenchman came on as a second-half sub as Sunderland came from behind to win.

Luke O’Nien suffers injured minutes into Wembley game vs Sheffield United

Luke O’Nien was dealt a cruel blow at Wembley, forced off within the opening ten minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final triumph after dislocating his shoulder in an aerial challenge with Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile defender received treatment in the dressing room before returning to the sidelines, where he passionately supported his team-mates and joined in the jubilant celebrations following goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

After the match, O’Nien praised his team-mates as “Sunderland legends” and revealed the impact of a game-changing message from head coach Régis Le Bris, who ended his debut season in charge by sealing the club’s long-awaited return to the Premier League.

He told Sky Sports: “I don’t know why you guys are interviewing me - although it’s probably my best game in a Sunderland top since I joined the club. I am so proud of these boys, so proud. I can’t believe what I’ve just seen, I’m unbelievably proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never had anxiety like it, I was quietly confident in the boys. We’ve done it all season, we’ve come back from defeats and the way the first-half panned out, it looked like they were just sitting there. The game-plan was to get to half-time, get one goal and the next one would follow.

“The gaffer said it, we knew how important that next goal would be. I haven’t, those boys have. Tommy Watson, Sunderland legend, those boys over there celebrating, Sunderland legends. I’m just delighted to play a part in this happiness. I was just there on the side and I think I covered more distance when Eli and Tommy scored than I did in my whole appearance. I’m just unbelievably grateful.”

Your next Sunderland read: 'Stunning': Sunderland player rating photos after remarkable Sheff Utd comeback win - gallery