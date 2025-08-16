Wilson Isidor dismisses Sunderland relegation fears and vows to reward fans with Premier League survival

Wilson Isidor insists Sunderland can stay in the Premier League – and says he is “so proud” to have helped deliver top-flight football back to Wearside.

Reflecting on his move to the Stadium of Light, Isidor said the club’s promotion came as no surprise to him when speaking to BBC Radio 5 live. “When I signed there I said to everyone around me, in the club, to the fans – we're going to go to the Premier League – so that's not a surprise to see us there. So proud to achieve that and ready to now do a new objective.”

The French forward paid tribute to Sunderland’s supporters, recalling their backing in the play-off semi-final against Coventry City over two legs and the Wembley final win over Sheffield United. “I think they show us what they're able to do in Wembley and the semi-final. They're just so amazing fans, you know. They know about football, so they deserve to see the Premier League every weekend.”

Isidor also revealed the special moment he shared with fans at the final whistle in the play-off final. “You know, when the final whistle just happened, I ran because I was happy, but at the same time, I ran just to look at the fans because I wanted to feel what they're feeling.”

The striker, who came off the bench in the second half, added: “So I just stood in front of the stand of Wembley and I just looked around me and I saw some people were taking off their t-shirt, they were pushing each other, cuddling, kissing. Wow, that was so amazing.”

Issuing a message to supporters ahead of Saturday’s opener, Isidor said: “First of all, thank you because it's because of them that we are here. Without the support, we could not go up last season and just take a lot of pleasure and joy. We need your support as never before because it will be tough, of course.”

And when asked if Sunderland can survive in the top flight, his response was emphatic. “Yeah, of course, of course. What's that question? We will, yes, we will. Of course he's gonna say yes.” Sunderland return to the Premier League against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon – their first top-flight match since 2017.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Sunderland’s three most recent summer signings are in contention to face West Ham United – although they may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Marc Guiu and Arthur Masuaku both missed the club’s final pre-season friendlies as they built up match fitness, while centre-back Omar Alderete was only unveiled earlier this week following his move from Getafe. Alderete endured a disrupted pre-season in Spain due to a minor knee problem, and while he is now fit, Le Bris has hinted at taking a cautious approach.

“The final decision [on these players] will be late,” Le Bris said. “They came this week, so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow. I think with Marc, Arthur and Omar, we are going to have the opportunity to select them.

“I think it might be a little bit tough to start because of their fitness levels and because they have not had much time with their team-mates. So it might be a little bit early for them to start, but that is a decision we will make on Friday morning.

“With Omar, he has had two 45s, I think. There was also a small issue with his knee, but that is now totally healed. He had about ten days where he was not in full training. I think he is probably not really ready to start a game. I think if we needed him really, he could, because he is a warrior.”

With Alderete still working his way to full sharpness, Jenson Seelt could feature after an encouraging pre-season campaign. Le Bris also confirmed winger Romaine Mundle faces at least two months on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

The 21-year-old suffered a recurrence of the injury during Sunderland’s pre-season training camp in Portugal. “The timeframe was about two-and-a-half or three months, so I think he will hopefully be back sometime in October,” Le Bris said.

