Wilson Isidor says Granit Xhaka’s relentless mentality is driving Sunderland’s standards on and off the pitch

Wilson Isidor has hailed the transformative impact of Granit Xhaka since the Swiss midfielder’s arrival at Sunderland – revealing how his fierce competitiveness has already raised the standards at the club.

Speaking about Sunderland’s strong start to Premier League life, Isidor praised the mentality brought by the former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen captain, who joined Régis Le Bris’ side this summer after two trophy-laden seasons in Germany. “We really believe in our qualities,” Isidor said to the media in France. “We’re still a promoted team, but you have to look at the quality of our new signings. Granit Xhaka, for example, has been nothing but winning for two years with Leverkusen.”

Isidor explained how Xhaka’s influence has been felt most on the training ground, where the midfielder’s high standards have already rubbed off on Sunderland’s younger players. “He brings a winning mentality, even in small games in training,” Isidor said. “If the quality of the session isn’t good, he’ll yell. I have an example: there’s little Chris Rigg in the squad, and he’s brought him back into shape. He was a little lazy in training, so he went to talk to him to ask him to change his attitude. That changed him.”

Xhaka’s leadership has been widely praised since his arrival on Wearside, with Le Bris keen to integrate experienced professionals alongside the club’s young core. The Swiss international has made over 120 Premier League appearances across his career, winning the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen and captaining his country at multiple major tournaments.

The 33-year-old has quickly become a vocal presence in the dressing room, while his partnership with Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fée in midfield has helped Sunderland establish a strong foundation in their opening weeks back in the top flight. “He’s always demanding,” Isidor added. “Even when things go well, he keeps pushing us to do better. That’s what winners do.”

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United vs Sunderland?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised his side’s composure and defensive discipline following their 2–0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday – describing the performance as a “step in the right direction” after a challenging start to the campaign.

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško secured all three points for United, who managed the game well after the break to claim a clean sheet against Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Amorim admitted his team weren’t at their best for the full 90 minutes but was encouraged by the focus and maturity shown throughout.

“A clean sheet is very important,” Amorim said. “We didn't play well through all of the game but we had our moments, but the main thing was our performance as a team. We were focused, defended well, trying to kill the game in the second half. I'm pleased with that and now we need to move forward. [Goalkeeper Senne Lammens] did well, he looked confident but the team helped him to do this because everyone was focused, not many mistakes, against a team that is really comfortable playing football. So we did well.”

The United boss also highlighted the impact of Amad Diallo’s return to the starting XI, describing it as “massive for his team” following the winger’s influential display. Amorim was asked if he felt any frustration that his side would not be able to build on the win due to the international break, but said his key focus was ensuring his team can show this solidity away from home as well as at Old Trafford.

"The main frustration for me is not to see the same team at home and away," Amorim said. "You saw today, we didn't play well in the second half but we were focused, we fought for the second balls. The small things are going to help you win games. Sometimes you have your moments and in the first half we had a lot of these, but then the second half if we cannot play well [we will make sure] they will not play well, that is what the big teams do throughout a season."

