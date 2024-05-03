Will Still 'free' to join Sunderland with Championship move 'expected' - what the nationals are saying
Sunderland’s search for a new head coach potentially took a significant twist on Thursday after it was announced that Will Still was leaving his role as head coach of Stade de Reims - but what are media outlets saying?
Still ‘high’ on Sunderland’s wish list - The Independent
The Independent state that Still was ‘high’ on Sunderland’s wish list after the sacking of Tony Mowbray and spoke with his representatives.
“Still was high on Sunderland’s wish list as they looked for a replacement for Tony Mowbray in the wake of his departure in December but after talks with his representatives, the Championship club turned to former Rangers boss Michael Beale instead,” The Independent’s report stated.
Still ‘free’ to join Cats with Champ move ‘expected’ - The Mirror
The Daily Mirror have stated that Still is now ‘free’ to join Sunderland with the compensation barrier now removed. The national publication also claims that the former Reims head coach is ‘expected’ to move to a Championship club next.
“Will Still is free to join Sunderland without the Black Cats paying compensation after quitting Reims yesterday,” The Mirror stated.
“The 31-year-old head coach announced he was leaving the French side by mutual agreement and is now a free agent. Still is expected to head to the Championship. He was the leading contender to succeed Tony Mowbray in December.”
The Mirror continue: “Sunderland are scouring Europe for a young coach who can develop their promising kids, including Jobe Bellingham, and conjure a promotion push. It is unclear if Still’s departure is related to Sunderland wanting to announce a new boss immediately after the season ends next week.”
Sunderland interviewed Still after Mowbray - The Athletic
The Athletic add: “Sunderland interviewed Still for their managerial vacancy in December 2023 but eventually appointed Michael Beale, who was sacked after only 12 games in charge.
Compensation was a significant factor - Sunderland Echo
Our chief football writer Phil Smith added: “The Ligue 1 side announced that Still would be leaving his role in a statement, effective immediately. It is not known whether Still is a contender for Sunderland’s vacancy but he was a prominent figure in the search to replace Tony Mowbray last December. No move progress, partly due to the significant compensation figure that would have been owed to the French club.”
