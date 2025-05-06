Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The young Sunderland defender has now returned to the club following a successful non-league loan

Ben Crompton is set to return to Sunderland following a successful loan spell at Tamworth FC, with the young defender now entering the final months of his contract.

The 21-year-old impressed during his time in the National League, establishing himself as a regular in Tamworth’s backline and gaining valuable first-team experience, including a memorable performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup, where he helped Tamworth hold the Premier League side to a goalless draw in regular time before eventually losing during extra-time.

Reflecting on his time at Tamworth, Crompton took to social media to thank the club, writing: Massive thank you to everyone at @tamworthfc for the most incredible season. Record 10th league position, record points total, magic FA Cup run, only took 30 games to get my first goal in my last league game. These boys are friends for life, what a group.”

Crompton’s return to the club comes at a pivotal moment in his career, with his current Sunderland deal set to expire in June 2025. Club staff have monitored the player’s progress closely during his time away, with a decision expected to be made in due course.

Crompton signed a long-term professional contract with Sunderland in 2022 after joining the Black Cats from Shrewsbury Town, having also spent part of his youth development with Wolverhampton Wanderers. His senior debut came in August 2023, when he played against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup but hasn’t featured for the first-team since, despite making the bench on a couple of occasions.

After his return to Sunderland was confirmed, the defender spoke to the club’s in-house media team about his loan to Tamworth. “It’s been a truly brilliant experience – everything I could have hoped for in my first loan,” said Crompton. Playing week in, week out in men’s football, especially in a league as demanding as the National League, has really helped me grow – not just as a player, but as a person.”

“I’ve been in a dressing room filled with leaders – lads who’ve played hundreds of games and really know the game,” he continued. “To be part of that has been massive for me. You learn how to manage games, how to scrap for points when it’s not going your way, and how to stay consistent across a long season. It’s given me real confidence that I can play at a high level. I’ve learned a lot about the other side of football – the mental toughness, the grit you need to grind results out.

“I can’t thank the staff enough – especially the gaffer. He’s shown faith in me every single week and given me a platform to prove myself. Going out and getting real minutes in real games – that’s where you really learn,” he added. “Sunderland trust the lads to go out and build on their potential, and I think this season has shown how valuable that can be.”