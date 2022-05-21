Loading...

Wigan ace Max Power sends classy message to Sunderland and Lynden Gooch that fans will love

Former Sunderland midfielder Max Power – who won promotion from League One with Wigan Athletic this year – has sent a classy message to SAFC and Lynden Gooch.

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 11:19 am

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley this afternoon (3pm KO).

And Power tweeted ahead of the game: “Good luck to everyone at @SunderlandAFC today especially this man @LyndenGooch

"He’s been through absolutely everything at the club and deserves success! The definition of a team player. Go get another winner at Wembley!”

Lynden Gooch and Max Power of Sunderland. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).
