Wigan ace Max Power sends classy message to Sunderland and Lynden Gooch that fans will love

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley this afternoon (3pm KO).

And Power tweeted ahead of the game: “Good luck to everyone at @SunderlandAFC today especially this man @LyndenGooch

"He’s been through absolutely everything at the club and deserves success! The definition of a team player. Go get another winner at Wembley!”

