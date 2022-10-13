The match at the Stadium of Light was originally set to be played on Saturday, December 10 but will now take place on Monday, December 12 (8pm kick-off) to be shown on Sky Sports.

It will be Sunderland’s second match following their World Cup break, after Tony Mowbray’s side host Millwall on Saturday, December 3 (12:30pm kick-off).

The Millwall match could fall on the same day as a last 16 fixture for England (which would be played at 3pm), if Gareth Southgate’s side finish second in Group B.

Sunderland will host West Brom at the Stadium of Light in December.

Yet if the Three Lions win their group, their matches won’t be played on the same day as any Sunderland fixtures.