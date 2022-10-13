Why Sunderland vs West Brom won't be played on same day as potential England World Cup fixture
Sunderland’s Championship fixture against West Brom in December has been rearranged after being selected for TV broadcast.
The match at the Stadium of Light was originally set to be played on Saturday, December 10 but will now take place on Monday, December 12 (8pm kick-off) to be shown on Sky Sports.
It will be Sunderland’s second match following their World Cup break, after Tony Mowbray’s side host Millwall on Saturday, December 3 (12:30pm kick-off).
The Millwall match could fall on the same day as a last 16 fixture for England (which would be played at 3pm), if Gareth Southgate’s side finish second in Group B.
Most Popular
Read More
Yet if the Three Lions win their group, their matches won’t be played on the same day as any Sunderland fixtures.
England will play at 7pm on Saturday, December 10 if they win Group B and reach the quarter-finals in Qatar, with EFL fixtures set to be played earlier in the day.