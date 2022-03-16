The match at the Stadium of Light is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 26 at the Stadium of Light, yet it’s looking increasingly likely the match will be rearranged.

What the rules state

EFL rules state that clubs can apply for a postponement if three players are called up for international duty.

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin.

Sunderland have already had two players called up for their country’s upcoming fixtures, after Corry Evans and Trai Hume were included in Northern Ireland’s 25-man squad for friendly matches against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Rotherham winger Shane Ferguson has also been selected by Northern Ireland, and it’s likely the Millers will have at least three players unavailable due to international call-ups – allowing them to apply for a postponement.

Joshua Kayode has been named in the Republic of Ireland’s under-21s squad, while defender Chiedozie Ogbene played for Ireland’s senior team during the last international break.

Players who are called up at under-21, under-20 and under-19 level are eligible when clubs are applying to postpone fixtures, if the players in question have appeared in either 25 per cent of all previous first-team teamsheets or three out of the last five.

Why would Sunderland want the fixture postponed?

Sunderland are also likely to have at least three players who meet the criteria to get the fixture postponed.

Callum Doyle has played regularly for England Under-19s this season, while Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin represented England Under-20s last year.

There is also a chance Bailey Wright could be selected by Australia for their World Cup qualifiers, while Leon Dajaku played for Germany’s under-20 side side last year.

While having to rearrange the fixture isn’t ideal, if Sunderland were left without the aforementioned players their side would be significantly depleted – particularly in defence where the Black Cats are already short of options.

When will a decision be made?

International squads are being announced this week, so once they have been confirmed teams can apply to postpone a fixture.

It’s likely a decision regarding the Rotherham match will be made before Saturday’s trip to Lincoln.

