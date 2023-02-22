The Manchester United loanee quickly became a fans’ favourite following his summer move to the Stadium of Light, yet Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Rotherham was not one of his memorable away performances.

In truth, after an impressive five-match unbeaten run in the Championship, this looked like a game too far for many of the Black Cats players, particularly during a forgettable first half.

Yet Amad has established himself as one of the side’s key performers in recent months, with the team challenging for a play-off position.

Amad playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

If Tony Mowbray’s side are to stay in contention for a top-six place, they will need the United loanee to rediscover some of his early-season form.

Against a physical and more experienced Rotherham side, Amad conceded possession too cheaply out on the right flank, with the visitors struggling to escape from their own half when trying to play out from the back.

According to Wyscout, the 20-year-old won just one of his 12 offensive duels as he struggled to make an impact on the match.

Still, while Mowbray elected to use all five of his substitutions at the New York Stadium, Amad was left on the field in the hope he could help unlock Rotherham’s backline.

Just after the hour mark, he showed what he’s capable of, producing a neat piece of skill before releasing Luke O’Nien down the right, leading to Joe Gelhardt’s first Sunderland goal.

Amad was then moved into a more central role as Patrick Roberts was introduced on the right, yet, despite some late pressure, it was a case of too little too late.

In the absence of top scorer Ross Stewart, Sunderland will also need Amad to be one of the players who steps up in the goalscoring department - even if it’s a big ask to replicate a run of seven goals in 13 games like he produced earlier in the season. Since then the forward has gone five league games without a goal.