Gelhardt, who joined the Black Cats on loan from Leeds in January, scored his first Sunderland goal during a 2-1 defeat at Rotherham and was the side’s standout player on a disappointing night.

The 20-year-old forward also had a goal ruled out for offside and almost converted another chance when he was set up by substitute Patrick Roberts.

“I think he works really hard. He will score goals” replied Mowbray when asked about Gelhardt after the match. “He’s a good footballer. He’s disappointed he didn’t score another goal with the header after Roberts had flicked one into the box for him.

Joe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland at Rotherham. Picture by FRANK REID

“Is it important he’s got off the mark? Listen, strikers have to score goals, don’t they? That’s their job. It’s what they do, although he’s only a very young boy and he’s being asked to play up front every game on his own.

“It’s not easy for him, and we have to try to give him support and help him. He has to keep working as hard as he is, and whether he can keep doing it for the next 13 games or whatever it is, is going to be a big ask.

“He’s only a boy who’s never really played consecutive games, but we’ll see. It’ll be a good learning curve for him.”

Gelhardt has now started five consecutive league games for Sunderland following Ross Stewart’s season-ending injury.