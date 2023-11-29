Why Sunderland need former prospect Mason Cotcher to choose Arsenal over Rangers
Sunderland could benefit financially from the future of former youth star Mason Cotcher.
If Sunderland are to lose hotshot Mason Cotcher for good, the Black Cats will be hoping for their bank balance's sake that the 17-year-old picks Arsenal over Rangers.
The forward impressed for the Sunderland under-18 side last season and was among the substitutes when the first team faced Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in January. Cotcher turned 17 years old in September and is now eligible to sign a professional contract.
The Black Cats were keen to have the prodigy stay in the North East and did table an offer but were not able to come to an agreement with the youth star. Cotcher has since been exploring other options.
One of those and the frontrunner to become his new club is Premier League side Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is believed to be a huge fan of the England under-17 star and, according to The Telegraph, Cotcher is already training with the Gunners' first team. He also played for the club's under-18 side earlier this season.
If it's not Arsenal, another club reported to be courting the former Sunderland man is Scottish giants Rangers. The Premiership side has been linked with a move but that could be bad news for Sunderland.
The Championship side are entitled to a payout when Cotcher signs his first professional contract thanks to their role in his development. The complicated football rulings point to Sunderland also being due a different level of compensation should the Gunners not follow through and have Cotcher sign.
However, the fee that Sunderland would receive from a cross-border deal, such as one with Rangers would be significantly less than if the academy star stayed in the country and joined an English club. While the pain of losing Cotcher will still remain for the Black Cats, there is reason to remain invested in where the youngster takes his next footballing steps.