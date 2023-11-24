Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland academy player Mason Cotcher has been training with the first team at Arsenal after receiving a trial with the Premier League club.

The 17-year-old impressed for the Black Cats’ under-18s side last season and was named on the bench for Sunderland’s FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury in January.

Cotcher turned 17 in September, meaning he is eligible to sign a professional contract, while Sunderland presented the teenager with an offer over the summer. Ultimately a deal could not be reached as the forward explored other options.

According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Cotcher has been training with the first-team squad at Arsenal, after playing for the club’s under-18s side earlier this season. SPL side Rangers are also said to be interested in the player.

Sunderland are entitled to training compensation if an agreement with Arsenal can’t be reached. The Black Cats have been able to agree deals with several of their academy players in recent months, with Chris Rigg signing a scholarship deal at the Academy of Light over the summer.