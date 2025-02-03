Deadline Day: The latest Sunderland news ahead of 11pm.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are expected to conclude one incoming deal before the 11pm deadline at this stage - but will they get any additional time?

Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns is putting the final touches to a loan move, Danns will sign until the end of the campaign and offer extra competition for Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda at the Stadium of Light. But Sunderland - who face Middlesbrough in the Championship this evening - don’t have long left to complete the deal. The window closes at 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In years gone by, EFL clubs have been allowed extra time to get deals over the line by submitting a deal sheet - which can still be used by Premier League teams - and provides them with an additional two hours to finalise details of any further deals.

Historically, deal sheets had to be requested at least two hours before the deadline (9pm). When in operation, they allowed clubs to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline. Yet deal sheets are no longer in operation in the EFL, meaning Sunderland and their league rivals won't have an extended period to complete any late signings.

The new EFL rules read: "In the EFL, all documentation must be provided prior to the deadline closing for the registration of a player to go through."

Still, there is a process called a 'quick application' which can provide EFL clubs with an additional 15 minutes to sign players. Those rules state: "If a club is in a ‘Full Application’ at 22:30:00, they will receive a warning that states the system will open a ‘Quick Application’ at 22:45:00, where only certain fields need to be completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In those last 15 minutes of the Transfer Window, EFL systems allow clubs to submit the necessary registration form without completing the full application process. Where they do this, the clubs then have a further 15 minutes to complete the full application process. This avoids clubs missing the deadline in circumstances where they have agreed and signed all necessary documents with another club and the player before 11pm, but still need time to complete the full application."

Your next Sunderland read: One in, one out: How the final hours of transfer deadline day could unfold for Sunderland as thing stand